ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.75. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

