ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Coverage Initiated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AETUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC cut their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.