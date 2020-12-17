Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.17

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 18410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $775,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 35,006 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,373,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,281,116 shares of company stock valued at $55,816,415. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after buying an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

