Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of -36.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE AGX opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. Argan has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $1,603,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

