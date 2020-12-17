Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.25. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 18,307,167 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.14. The stock has a market cap of £43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

