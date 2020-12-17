Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $46,747.30 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Arion has a market capitalization of $46,747.30 and $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00133372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00814282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00160055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,340,380 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

