Artfinity Price Reaches $0.0115 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.43 million and $671.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00376421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.70 or 0.02386409 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

