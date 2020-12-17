Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,325,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

