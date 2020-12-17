Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

