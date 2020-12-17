Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

