Arweave Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00009977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00380875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

