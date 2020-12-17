AS Roma Fan Token Market Cap Tops $3.89 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $301,605.00 worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00013781 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00806451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00161167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00079578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00124760 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars.

