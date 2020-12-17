Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.83

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 16764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWH. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 250,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

