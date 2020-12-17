AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $495,207.42 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Michael Kim sold 20,694 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $495,207.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,518.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Kim sold 13,411 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $323,607.43.

AMK opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,222.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 142,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

