Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (BAY.V) (CVE:BAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (BAY.V) (CVE:BAY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 60600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (BAY.V) (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge Project located in central Virginia, the United States.

