AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,570 ($98.90) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,382.25. The company has a market capitalization of £99.34 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

