ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Gap Down to $42.49

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $38.01. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.08.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.