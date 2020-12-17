Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

TSE:ATH remained flat at $C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,551,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,219. Athabasca Oil Co. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

