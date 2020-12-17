Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AFHIF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

