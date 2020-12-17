Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $243.85 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $245.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.34, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

