Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $214.00

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $214.00, but opened at $200.00. Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 12,863 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.25.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($32,336.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 64,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,738 over the last 90 days.

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) Company Profile (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

