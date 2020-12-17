Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Reaches $28.21 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Audius has a market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00135414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00799430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00162505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00384846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00126531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

