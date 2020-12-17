Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.37

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.37 and last traded at $174.77, with a volume of 9704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,403.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,995 shares of company stock worth $56,072,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

