Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Aventus has a total market cap of $846,291.61 and approximately $61,687.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aventus Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars.

