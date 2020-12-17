Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $39.12 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00380951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,937,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

