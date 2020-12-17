Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.57

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 8891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

