AXPR Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,649.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

AXPR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

