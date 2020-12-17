B. Riley Boosts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $38.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

