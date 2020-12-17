B. Riley Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $40.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.52.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $31.11 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.56, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,513 shares of company stock worth $26,177,816. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.