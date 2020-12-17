B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.19-5.31 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.27 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $935.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,550. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.