Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

