Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. BidaskClub raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

