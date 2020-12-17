Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.70

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.70 and last traded at C$97.44, with a volume of 576886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

