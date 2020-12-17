Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNKXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Bankia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC lowered Bankia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankia presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Bankia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

