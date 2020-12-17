Barclays Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $145.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by Barclays from $112.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

APTV stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

