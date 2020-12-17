Barclays Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $49.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

GM opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,850,409. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in General Motors by 706.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

