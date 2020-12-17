Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

