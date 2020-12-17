Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

MCI opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

