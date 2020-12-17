Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of MCI opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 4,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.