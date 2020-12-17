Barry Aling Acquires 20,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

On Friday, December 11th, Barry Aling bought 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95).

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.59). 16,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,954. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The company has a market capitalization of £216.91 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 396.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

