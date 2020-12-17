Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.75

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 107078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASFY. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf Se will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

