Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $359,472.29 and $22,744.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00382680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.