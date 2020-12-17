Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €117.56 ($138.30).

ETR:MOR opened at €94.18 ($110.80) on Monday. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

