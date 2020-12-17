Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

