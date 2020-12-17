Berenberg Bank Raises Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 550

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 395.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.87 million and a PE ratio of 70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Midwich Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($8.10).

In other Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

