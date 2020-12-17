Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.61 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

