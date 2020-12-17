Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

