Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Achieves $5.34 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Bezant has a market cap of $5.34 million and $70,592.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.