BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,390

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,856.15 ($24.25).

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,953.58 ($25.52) on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,994.60 ($26.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,711.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,698.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

BHP Group (BHP.L) Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

