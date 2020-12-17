BidaskClub Downgrades MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Hold

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MNOV opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediciNova by 192.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.